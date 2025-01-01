文档部分
SetString

设置字符类型属性新值。

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // 属性标识符
   string                      value        // 新属性值
   )

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING 枚举)。

value

[输入]  属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果字符串类型的属性未改变。