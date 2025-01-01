DocumentaciónSecciones
SetString 

SetString

Establece un nuevo valor para la propiedad de tipo string.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // identificador de la propiedad
   string                      value        // nuevo valor de la propiedad
   )

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad (enumeración ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING).

value

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad de tipo string no ha sido cambiada.