ScreenShot

创建指定图表的截屏并将之保存为 .gif 文件。

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // 文件名
   int              width,                      // 宽度
   int              height,                     // 高度
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // 对齐类型
   ) const

参数

filename

[输入]  截屏文件名。

width

[输入]  截屏宽度, 单位像素。

height

[输入]  截屏高度, 单位像素。

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[输入]  若截屏太窄, 对齐模式。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果出错。