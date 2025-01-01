ДокументацияРазделы
Обеспечивает скриншот указанного графика в его текущем состоянии в формате gif.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // имя файла 
   int              width,                      // ширина
   int              height,                     // высота
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // тип выравнивания
   ) const

Параметры

filename

[in]  Имя файла скриншота.

width

[in]  Ширина скриншота в пикселях.

height

[in]  Высота скриншота в пикселях.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Режим вывода узкого скриншота.

Возвращаемое значение

true в случае успеха, иначе false.