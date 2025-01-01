DocumentationSections
Creates a screenshot of the specified chart in its current state in .gif format.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // file name
   int              width,                      // width
   int              height,                     // height
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // align type
   ) const

Parameters

filename

[in]  File name for screenshot.

width

[in]  Screenshot width in pixels.

height

[in]  Screenshot height in pixels.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Align mode, if screenshot is narrow.

Return Value

true - successful, false - error.