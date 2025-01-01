ScreenShot

Creates a screenshot of the specified chart in its current state in .gif format.

bool ScreenShot(

string filename,

int width,

int height,

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

) const

Parameters

filename

[in] File name for screenshot.

width

[in] Screenshot width in pixels.

height

[in] Screenshot height in pixels.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in] Align mode, if screenshot is narrow.

Return Value

true - successful, false - error.