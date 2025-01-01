DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziScreenShot 

Crea uno screenshot del chart specificato nel suo stato attuale in formato .gif.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // nome file
   int              width,                      // larghezza
   int              height,                     // altezza
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // tipo di allineamento
   ) const

Parametri

filename

[in]  Nome file per lo screenshot.

width

[in]  Larghezza screenshot in pixels.

height

[in]  Altezza screenshot in pixels.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Modalità allineamento, se lo screenshot è stretto.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - errore.