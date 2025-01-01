ドキュメントセクション
指定されたチャートのスクリーンショットを作成して .GIF ファイルに保存します。

bool  ScreenShot(
  string          filename,                  // ファイル名
  int              width,                      // 幅
  int              height,                    // 高さ
  ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // 整列の種類
  ) const

パラメータ

filename

[in]  スクリーンショットファイル名

[in]  ピクセル単位でのスクリーンショットの幅

height

[in]  ピクセル単位でのスクリーンショットの高さ

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  スクリーンショットの幅が狭い場合の整列の種類

戻り値

成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false