문서화섹션
지정한 차트의 스크린샷을 현재 상태로 .gif 형식으로 생성.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // 파일 이름
   int              width,                      // 너비
   int              height,                     // 높이
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // 정렬 유형
   ) const

매개변수

Flename

[in]  스크린샷 파일 이름.

width

[in]  스크린샷 너비(픽셀).

height

[in]  스크린샷 높이(픽셀).

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  스크린 샷이 좁은 경우 정렬 모드.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 오류에는 false.