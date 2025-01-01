DocumentaçãoSeções
Cria a captura de tela do gráfico especificado e salva como arquivo ".gif".

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // File name
   int              width,                      // Width
   int              height,                     // Height
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // Align type
   ) const

Parâmetros

filename

[in]  O nome do arquivo para captura de tela.

width

[in]  Captura de tela com largura em pixels.

height

[in] Captura de tela com altura em pixels.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Modo alinhar, se a captura de tela é estreita.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se foi um erro.