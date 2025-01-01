ScalePPB (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ScalePPB" property (scale is "point per bar" or not).

bool ScalePPB() const

Return Value

Value of "ScalePPB" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ScalePPB (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ScalePPB" property.

bool ScalePPB(

bool scale_ppb

)

Parameters

scale_ppb

[in] New value for "ScalePPB" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.