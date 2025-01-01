DocumentationSections
ScalePPB (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ScalePPB" property (scale is "point per bar" or not).

bool  ScalePPB() const

Return Value

Value of "ScalePPB" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ScalePPB (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ScalePPB" property.

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // flag value
   )

Parameters

scale_ppb

[in]  New value for "ScalePPB" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.