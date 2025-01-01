문서화섹션
ScalePPB (Get Method)

"ScalePPB" 속성 값(스케일이 "막대당 포인트"인지 여부)을 가져오기.

bool  ScalePPB() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ScalePPB" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면, false를 반환합니다.

ScalePPB (Set Method)

"ScalePPB" 속성의 새 값 설정.

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

scale_ppb

[in]  "ScalePPB" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.