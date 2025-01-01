DocumentaciónSecciones
ScalePPB (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ScalePPB".

bool  ScalePPB() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ScalePPB" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve false.

ScalePPB (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScalePPB".

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // nuevo valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

scale_ppb

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ScalePPB".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.