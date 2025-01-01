文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ScalePPB 

ScalePPB (Get 方法)

获取 "ScalePPB" 属性的值 (缩放是否为 "point per bar")。

bool  ScalePPB() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ScalePPB" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 false。

ScalePPB (Set 方法)

设置 "ScalePPB" 属性的新值。

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // 新标志值
   )

参数

scale_ppb

[输入]  "ScalePPB" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。