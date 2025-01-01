ДокументацияРазделы
ScalePPB (метод Get)

Получает значение флага "Режим указания масштаба в пунктах на бар".

bool  ScalePPB() const

Возвращаемое значение

Значение флага "Режим указания масштаба в пунктах на бар" графика, привязанного к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается false.

ScalePPB (метод Set)

Устанавливает значение флага "Режим указания масштаба в пунктах на бар".

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // значение флага
   )

Параметры

scale_ppb

[in]  Новое значение флага "Режим указания масштаба в пунктах на бар".

Возвращаемое значение

true – в случае удачи, false – если не удалось изменить флаг.