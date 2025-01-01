ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートScalePPB 

ScalePPB（Get メソッド）

「ScalePPB」プロパティの値（「ポイントパーバー」スケールかどうか）を取得します。

bool  ScalePPB() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「ScalePP」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

ScalePPB（Set メソッド）

「ScalePPB」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ScalePPB(
  bool  scale_ppb      // 新しいフラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

scale_ppb

[in]  「ScalePPB」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false