DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziScalePPB 

ScalePPB (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ScalePPB" (la scala è "punto per ogni barra" o no).

bool  ScalePPB() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ScalePPB" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è alcun chart assegnato, restituisce false.

ScalePPB (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ScalePPB".

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // valore flag
   )

Parametri

scale_ppb

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà "ScalePPB".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.