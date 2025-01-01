文档部分
以指定参数打开图表并将其分配到类实例。

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // 品名
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // 周期
   )

参数

symbol_name

[输入]  品名。NULL 代表当前图表的品名 (已由程序加载)。

timeframe

[输入]  图表时间帧 (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 枚举)。0 代表当前时间帧。

返回值

图表标识符。