Open

Apre il chart con i parametri specificati e lo assegna alla istanza della classe.

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // simbolo
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // periodo
   )

Parametri

symbol_name

[in]  Simbolo del Chart. NULL indica il simbolo del chart corrente (a cui è collegato un expert).

timeframe

[in]  Chart timeframe (dall'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 significa il timeframe corrente.

Valore di ritorno

identificatore chart.