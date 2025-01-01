DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosOpen 

Abre el gráfico con los parámetros especificados y lo asigna a la instancia de la clase.

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Nombre del símbolo
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Período
   )

Parámetros

symbol_name

[in]  Nombre del símbolo. NULL significa el símbolo del gráfico actual (donde se adjunta el experto).

timeframe

[in]  Período de tiempo del gráfico (enumeración ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 significa el período de tiempo actual.

Valor devuelto

Identificador del gráfico.