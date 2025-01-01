ドキュメントセクション
Open

チャートを指定されたパラメータで開いてクラスインスタンスに割り当てます。

long  Open(
  const string    symbol_name,    // 銘柄名
  ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // 期間
  ）

パラメータ

symbol_name

[in]  銘柄名NULL はエキスパートアドバイザーがに接続されている現材のチャートのシンボルを意味します。

timeframe

[in]  チャートの時間軸（ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 列挙）0 は現在の時間軸を表します。

戻り値

チャート識別子