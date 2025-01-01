Open

Abre um gráfico com parâmetros especificados e atribuí à instância de classe.

long Open(

const string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe

)

Parâmetros

symbol_name

[in] Nome do símbolo. NULL significa o símbolo do gráfico corrente (para o expert anexado).

timeframe

[in] Timeframe do gráfico (enumeradorENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 significa o timeframe corrente.

Valor de retorno

Identificador de gráfico.