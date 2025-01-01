DocumentationSections
Open

Ouvre le graphique avec les paramètres spécifiés et l'assigne à l'instance de classe.

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Nom du symbole
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Période
   )

Paramètres

symbol_name

[in]  Nom du symbole. NULL signifie le symbole du graphique courant (auquel l'expert est attaché).

timeframe

[in]  Espace de temps du graphique (énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 signifie l'espace de temps actuel.

Valeur de retour

Identifiant du graphique.