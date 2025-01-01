Open

Opens chart with specified parameters and assigns it to the class instance.

long Open(

const string symbol_name,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe

)

Parameters

symbol_name

[in] Chart symbol. NULL means the symbol of the current chart (to which an expert is attached).

timeframe

[in] Chart timeframe (from ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration). 0 means the current timeframe.

Return Value

chart identifier.