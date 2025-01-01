ドキュメントセクション
Foreground（Get メソッド）

「Foreground（前景）」プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  Foreground() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「Foreground（前景）」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は false ）

Foreground（Set メソッド）

「Foreground（前景）」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  Foreground(
  bool  foreground      // 新しいフラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

foreground

[in]  「Foreground（前景）」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false