- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
Foreground (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il valore della proprietà "Foreground"(primo piano).
|
bool Foreground() const
Valore di ritorno
Valore della proprietà "Foreground" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.
Foreground (Metodo Set)
Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Foreground".
|
bool Foreground(
Parametri
foreground
[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Foreground".
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.