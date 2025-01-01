DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziForeground 

Foreground (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "Foreground"(primo piano).

bool  Foreground() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "Foreground" del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è chart assegnato, restituisce false.

Foreground (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "Foreground".

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // valore flag
   )

Parametri

foreground

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "Foreground".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.