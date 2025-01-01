- ChartID
Foreground (Get Method)
Gets the value of "Foreground" property.
bool Foreground() const
Return Value
Value of "Foreground" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
Foreground (Set Method)
Sets new value for "Foreground" property.
bool Foreground(
Parameters
foreground
[in] New value for "Foreground" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.