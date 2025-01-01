DocumentationSections
Foreground (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Foreground" property.

bool  Foreground() const

Return Value

Value of "Foreground" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

Foreground (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Foreground" property.

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // flag value
   )

Parameters

foreground

[in]  New value for "Foreground" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.