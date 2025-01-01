문서화섹션
Foreground (Get Method)

"전경" 속성 값을 가져오기.

bool  Foreground() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "전경" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 false를 반환합니다.

Foreground (Set Method)

"전경" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

foreground

[in]  "전경" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.