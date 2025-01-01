文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表Foreground 

Foreground (Get 方法)

获取 "Foreground" 属性的值。

bool  Foreground() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "Foreground" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 false。

Foreground (Set 方法)

设置 "Foreground" 属性的新值。

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // 新标志值
   )

参数

foreground

[输入] "Foreground" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。