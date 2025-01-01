DocumentationSections
Foreground (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "Foreground".

bool  Foreground() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "Foreground" de l'objet assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne faux.

Foreground (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "Foreground".

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

foreground

[in]  Nouvelle valeur de la propriété "Foreground".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.