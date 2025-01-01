DocumentaçãoSeções
Foreground (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "Foreground"(Primeiro Plano).

bool  Foreground() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da propriedade "Foreground" do objeto, atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto atribuído, ele retorna falso.

Foreground (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "Foreground".

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // new flag value
   )

Parâmetros

foreground

[in] O novo valor da propriedade "Primeiro plano".

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a propriedade não foi alterada.