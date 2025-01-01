DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosForeground 

Foreground (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "Foreground".

bool  Foreground() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "Foreground" del objeto, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto asignado, devuelve false.

Foreground (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "Foreground".

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // nuevo valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

foreground

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "Foreground".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.