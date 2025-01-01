문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートFixedMax 

FixedMax (Get Method)

"FixedMax" 속성 값(고정 최대 가격)을 가져오기.

double  FixedMax() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "FixedMax" 속성 값. 차트가 할당되지 않은 경우 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

FixedMax (Set Method)

"FixedMax" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // 고정 최대
  \)

매개변수

max

[in]  "FixedMax" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.