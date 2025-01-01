ДокументацияРазделы
FixedMax (метод Get)

Получает фиксированный максимум графика.

double  FixedMax() const

Возвращаемое значение

Фиксированный максимум графика, привязанного к экземпляру класса. Если нет привязанного графика, возвращается EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMax (метод Set)

Устанавливает фиксированный максимум графика.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // максимум
   )

Параметры

max

[in]  Новый фиксированный максимум графика.

Возвращаемое значение

true – в случае удачи, false – если не удалось изменить фиксированный максимум графика.