FixedMax (Get 方法)

获取 "FixedMax" 属性的值 (固定最大价格)。

double  FixedMax() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "FixedMax" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE

FixedMax (Set 方法)

设置 "FixedMax" 属性的新值。

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // 新的固定最大值
   )

参数

max

[输入]  "FixedMax" 属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。