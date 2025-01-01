DocumentationSections
FixedMax (Get Method)

Gets the value of "FixedMax" property (fixed maximal price).

double  FixedMax() const

Return Value

Value of "FixedMax" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMax (Set Method)

Sets the new value for "FixedMax" property.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // fixed maximum
   )

Parameters

max

[in]  New value for "FixedMax" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.