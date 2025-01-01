FixedMax (Get Method)

Gets the value of "FixedMax" property (fixed maximal price).

double FixedMax() const

Return Value

Value of "FixedMax" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMax (Set Method)

Sets the new value for "FixedMax" property.

bool FixedMax(

double max

)

Parameters

max

[in] New value for "FixedMax" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.