FixedMax (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "FixedMax" (prezzo massimo fissato).

double  FixedMax() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "FixedMax" del grafico assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è tabella assegnata, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.

FixedMax (Metodo Set)

Imposta il nuovo valore per la proprietà "FixedMax".

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // massimo fissato
   )

Parametri

max

[in]  Nuovo valore per la proprietà "FixedMax".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.