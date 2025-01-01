DocumentationSections
ColorVolumes (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorVolumes" (couleur des volumes et des niveaux des positions ouvertes)

color  ColorVolumes() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorVolumes" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorVolumes (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ColorVolumes".

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // nouvelle couleur des volumes (niveaux des positions ouvertes)
   )

Paramètres

new_color

[in]  Nouvelle couleur des volumes (niveaux des positions ouvertes).

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.