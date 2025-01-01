DocumentaciónSecciones
ColorVolumes (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ColorVolumes" (color de los volúmenes y de los niveles de las posiciones abiertas).

color  ColorVolumes() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ColorVolumes" del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve CLR_NONE.

ColorVolumes (Método Set)

Establece un nuevo valor para la propiedad "ColorVolumes".

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // nuevo color de los volúmenes (niveles de las posiciones abiertas)
   )

Parámetros

new_color

[in]  Nuevo color de los volúmenes (niveles de las posiciones abiertas).

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si el color no se ha podido cambiar.