ColorVolumes (Método Get)

Obtém o valor da propriedade "ColorVolumes" (cor de volumes e níveis das posições abertas).

color  ColorVolumes() const

Valor de retorno

Valor da Propriedade do gráfico "ColorVolumes", atribuído à instância de classe. Se não houver um gráfico atribuído, ele retorna CLR_NONE.

ColorVolumes (Método Set)

Define um novo valor para a propriedade "ColorVolumes".

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // new color of the volumes (open position levels)
   )

Parâmetros

new_color

[in]  Nova cor dos volumes (níveis posição aberta).

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se a cor não mudar.