文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表ColorVolumes 

ColorVolumes (Get 方法)

获取 "ColorVolumes" 属性的值 (已开仓位的交易量和价位颜色)。

color  ColorVolumes() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "ColorVolumes" 属性值。如果没有已分配图表, 则返回 CLR_NONE

ColorVolumes (Set 方法)

设置 "ColorVolumes" 属性的新值。

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // 交易量新颜色 (开仓价位)
   )

参数

new_color

[输入]  交易量新颜色 (开仓价位)。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果颜色未改变。