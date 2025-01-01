ColorVolumes (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions).

color ColorVolumes() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorVolumes" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorVolumes (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorVolumes" property.

bool ColorVolumes(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color of the volumes and open position levels.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.