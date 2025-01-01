문서화섹션
ColorVolumes (Get Method)

"ColorVolumes" 속성 값(볼륨 및 열린 포지션의 수준에 대한 색상)을 가져오기.

color  ColorVolumes() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ColorVolumes" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

ColorVolumes (Set Method)

"ColorVolumes" 속성의 새 값.

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in]  볼륨의 새 색상과 열린 포지션의 수준.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경할 수 없으면 false.