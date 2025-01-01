ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートColorStopLevels 

ColorStopLevels（Get メソッド）

「ColorStopLevels」プロパティ（SL 及び TPレベルの色)の値を取得します。

color  ColorStopLevels() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ColorStopLevels」プロパティの値（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は CLR_NONE

ColorStopLevels（Set メソッド）

「ColorStopLevels」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ColorStopLevels(
  color  new_color      // SL 及び TP 価格レベルの新しい色
  ）

パラメータ

new_color

[in]  SL 及び TP 価格レベルの新しい色

戻り値

成功の場合は true、色が変更できなかった場合は false