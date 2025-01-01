ColorStopLevels (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ColorStopLevels" property (color of the SL and TP levels).

color ColorStopLevels() const

Return Value

Value of "ColorStopLevels" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns CLR_NONE.

ColorStopLevels (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ColorStopLevels" property.

bool ColorStopLevels(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New color of the Stop Loss and Take Profit price levels.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the color.