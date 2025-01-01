DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 Riferimento 

ColorStopLevels (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore della proprietà "ColorStopLevels" (colore dei livelli di SL e TP)

color  ColorStopLevels() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "ColorStopLevels" del chart assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce CLR_NONE.

ColorStopLevels (Metodo Set)

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ColorStopLevels".

bool  ColorStopLevels(
   color  new_color      // colore
   )

Parametri

new_color

[in] Nuovo colore dei livelli di prezzo Stop Loss e Take Profit.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il colore.