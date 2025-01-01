문서화섹션
ColorStopLevels (Get Method)

"ColorStopLevels" 속성 값(SL 및 TP 레벨의 색상)을 가져오기.

color  ColorStopLevels() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ColorStopLevels" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

ColorStopLevels (Set Method)

"ColorStopLevels" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  ColorStopLevels(
   color  new_color      // 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in] Stop Loss 및 Take Profit price 수준의 새로운 색상.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경할 수 없으면 false.