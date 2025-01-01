DocumentaciónSecciones
ColorStopLevels (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ColorStopLevels" (color de los niveles SL y TP).

color  ColorStopLevels() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ColorStopLevels" del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve CLR_NONE.

ColorStopLevels (Método Set)

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ColorStopLevels".

bool  ColorStopLevels(
   color  new_color      // nuevo color de los niveles de precio SL y TP
   )

Parámetros

new_color

[in]  Nuevo color de los niveles de precio Stop Loss y Take Profit.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si el color no se ha podido cambiar.