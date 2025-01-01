ColorStopLevels (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ColorStopLevels" (couleur des niveaux de SL et TP)

color ColorStopLevels() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ColorStopLevels" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne CLR_NONE.

ColorStopLevels (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ColorStopLevels".

bool ColorStopLevels(

color new_color

)

Paramètres

new_color

[in] nouvelle couleur des niveaux de Stop Loss et Prix du Take Profit

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la couleur n'a pas été changé.