ColorForeground (Get Method)

"ColorForeground" 속성 값(차트의 축, 스케일 및 OHLC 문자열의 색상)을 가져오기.

color  ColorForeground() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 "ColorForeground" 속성 값. 할당된 차트가 없으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

ColorForeground (Set Method)

"ColorForeground" 속성(축, 스케일 및 OHLC 문자열)에 대한 새 값을 설정.

bool  ColorForeground(
   color  new_color      // 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in]  축, 스케일 및 OHLC 문자열의 새로운 색상.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경할 수 없으면 false.