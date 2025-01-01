ドキュメントセクション
「ColorForeground」プロパティ（軸、チャートのスケールと OHLC 文字列の色）の値を取得します。

color  ColorForeground() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの「ColorForeground」プロパティの値(割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は CLR_NONE

ColorForeground（Set メソッド）

「ColorForeground」プロパティ（軸、チャートのスケールとOHLC 文字列の色）の新しい値を設定します。

bool  ColorForeground(
  color  new_color      // 新しい色
  ）

パラメータ

new_color

[in]  軸、スケールとOHLC 文字列の新しい色

戻り値

成功の場合は true、色が変更できなかった場合は false